IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 2016 runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) return to action in IPL 2021 on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both teams endured contrasting campaigns in the first half of the season; while KKR slumped to the seventh position, Virat Kohli-led RCB climbed to 3rd. With Kohli making big announcements with regards to his captaincy ahead of this mega clash, the focus will now be on his exploits on the field as he will turn up for his 200th IPL game. It's showtime!

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (September 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl