Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live
cricket

IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
A win for KKR would boost their chances of a Playoff spot massively. (IPL/Twitter)
By hindustantimes.com

KKR vs RR IPL 2021: As the IPL 2021 draws towards the conclusion of its round stage, there is still plenty left to play for. With a three-way fight for the final place in the top four, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, the 54th of the tournament, holds plenty of significance. The equation is simple. If KKR win this, they are likely through, but if RR are able to pull this one off, it will make the race of that Playoff spot between them, KKR and the Mumbai Indians a whole lot interesting.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

Also Read | 'Virat doesn't even come close to Sachin': Mohammad Asif claims that Babar, not Kohli, is a lot like Tendulkar

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

RELATED STORIES

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also Read | IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Samson field an unchanged side following heavy defeat against MI?

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl kkr rajasthan royals kolkata knight riders
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Virat doesn't even come close to Sachin. In fact, Babar is more like him': Asif

KKR Predicted XI vs RR: With Playoffs berth in sight, will Morgan make changes?

RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Samson field unchanged side after loss vs MI?

'Decent squad but...': Prasad names one 'cause for concern' in India's T20 squad
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP