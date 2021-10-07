KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Will Russell, Ferguson return for Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah; toss upcoming

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are set to face each other for one last time this season. Previously in the India leg, Sanju Samson and Co stunned the Knight Riders with a 6-wicket win in Mumbai. But since then, a lot has happened. Before their final league-stage game, KKR is desperate for a win to enter the playoffs while RR look to have a respectful exit from the tournamnet. The equation is simple and the teams will fght accordingly. Will this game change the calculation for the next two enxounters to take place tomorrow… well, follow pur updates to find out.