KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Will Russell, Ferguson return for Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah; toss upcoming

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RR: Eoin Morgans's Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the match no. 54 in Sharjah. Follow the live blog for latest score and fresh updates.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE(iplt20.com)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are set to face each other for one last time this season. Previously in the India leg, Sanju Samson and Co stunned the Knight Riders with a 6-wicket win in Mumbai. But since then, a lot has happened. Before their final league-stage game, KKR is desperate for a win to enter the playoffs while RR look to have a respectful exit from the tournamnet. The equation is simple and the teams will fght accordingly. Will this game change the calculation for the next two enxounters to take place tomorrow… well, follow pur updates to find out.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:47 PM

    KKR vs RR: Pitch report

    “It has been a venue that has been very hard to defend on. Apart from Kohli who chose to bat, the rest of the captains have decided to chase. Expect more of the same. It has been very difficult to score outside of the powerplay, and so expect more of the same today as well,” reckons Matthew Hayden on Star Sports.

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:41 PM

    KKR vs RR, IPL 2021: When and where to watch live streaming

    The toss is a few minutes away and if you are wondering where to follow the live streaming then here we are to help you. CLICK HERE to get the live streaming details of KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 match 54 in Sharjah.

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:37 PM

    Big milestone awaits for Dinesh Karthik

    KKR former skipper and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik needs 3 more dismissals to become the 2nd player to reach 150 dismissals in IPL after MS Dhoni (159 dismissals).

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:30 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

    Will Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson return for KKR in this all-important game? Well this is the question every KKR fan wants to know. But before we get to know the final line-up, have a look at our's predicted XI.

    KKR Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:24 PM

    Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

    Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:18 PM

    IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan vs RR

    KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has been having a trrible IPL 2021. However, he possesses an average of 61 and strike rate of 158 against RR and had hit three fifties over all.

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:12 PM

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2021

    First 5 games: 120 runs, 24 Average, SR 133.33

    Last 5 games: 129 runs, 32.35 Average, SR 172.00

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:02 PM

    IPL 2021: Most economical bowlers in PP for KKR

    Varun Chakravarthy: 4 wickets, 6.57 economy

    Harbhajan Singh: 0 wickets, 6.80 economy

    Shivam Mavi: 2 wickets, 6.83 economy

    Lockie Ferguson: 2 wickets, 7.50 economy

     

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 05:55 PM

    RR in last 5 encounters

    vs MI: Lost by 8 wickets

    vs CSK: won by 7 wickets

    vs RCB: Lost by 7 wickets

    vs SRH: Lost by 7 wickets

    vs DC: Lost by 33 runs

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 05:53 PM

    IPL 2021: KKR in last 5 games

    vs SRH: Won by 6 wickets

    vs PBKS: Lost by 5 wickets

    vs DC: Won by 3 wickets

    vs CSK: Lost by 2 wickets

    vs MI: Won by 7 wickets 

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 05:45 PM

    KKR vs RR - head to head

    Total matches: 23

    KKR won: 12

    RR won: 9 + 2 Super Overs

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 05:38 PM

    Rajasthan Royals Squad

    Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Singh.

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 05:36 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders squad

    Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

  • Thu, 07 Oct 2021 05:31 PM

    IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 54 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live in Sharjah. The face-off is crucial for KKR as they are very close to bboking a playoff berth and a win tonight can ensure that. The Royals, on the other hand, would play to earn two consolation points to end the tournamnet respectfully. They are already out of the playoff race but their victory can spoil the partry for KKR. As it always happenes in the last few league stage games of IPL, the stakes are always high and entertainment unlimited. So stay tuned, and find out what's there in the store tonight?

