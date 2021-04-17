IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH: David Warner & co. eye 1st win of season against Mumbai Indians - Toss upcoming
MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians gear up to face off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are still searching for their first win of the season. SRH are expected to make a few changes after a narrow loss to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. Mumbai, after a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, will be riding high on confidence.
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 06:30 PM
Toss upcoming - MI vs SRH
The toss between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place in 30 minutes. ARE YOU READY!?
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 06:22 PM
IPL 2021 Live Updates
MI vs SRH Full Squads:
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 06:21 PM
Interesting facts: MI vs SRH
- Of the ten 50+ scores by Manish in the last four seasons, eight have resulted in SRH defeats.
- Manish Pandey has batted 30+ balls 14 times in the last four seasons (since 2018) - SRH have ended up losing 11 of them.
- Hardik Pandya has scored only 89 runs against SRH in 8 innings, at a strike rate of 80.91
Source: Cricbuzz
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 06:14 PM
SRH Predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to make a few changes after two straight defeats. Have you picked these players in your DREAM XI team from SRH?
SRH Predicted XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jagadeesha Suchith
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 06:10 PM
MI Predicted XI vs SRH
Who all have you picked in your Dream XI teams from Mumbai Indians? Here are our Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI vs SRH.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 06:04 PM
IPL 2021 Points Table
So, we have quickly reached the stage where Match 9 is taking place. How does the Points Table look like so far? Well, RCB are in top, and Sunrisers Hyderabad with two defeats in two games are at the bottom of the table right now.
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 05:59 PM
MI vs SRH - Head to Head (IN DETAIL)
Total number of matches played: 16
Matches won by MI: 8
Matches won by SRH: 8
Matched played in India: 13 (MI 7, SRH 6)
Matches played outside India: 3 (MI 1, SRH 2)
MI average score against SRH: 145
SRH average score against MI: 147
Most runs for MI: 383 (Kieron Pollard)
Most runs for SRH: 488 (David Warner)
Most wickets for MI: 12 (Jasprit Bumrah)
Most wickets for SRH: 16 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)
Most catches for MI: 11 (Kieron Pollard)
Most catches for SRH: 4 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)
Source: SportsRush
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 05:53 PM
Will Kane Williamson play for Sunrisers today?
The big question for Sunrisers Hyderabad going into the match against Mumbai Indians will be whether they should include Kane Williamson into the XI. If yes, then who should give up his spot? Jonny Bairstow?
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 05:47 PM
Mi vs SRH: Stats attack
• 162: Average first innings score at Chennai in IPL 2021 is 162 from 4 matches.
• 3/4: Team batting first have won 3 out of the 4 matches at Chennai in IPL 2021.
• 3/4: Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 3 out of 4 times against MI at neutral venues in IPL.
• 50-50: Both SRH and MI have won 8 matches each against each other in IPL.
• 6/10: Mumbai Indians have won 6 out of 10 matches at Chennai in IPL.
• 0/5: SRH are yet to win a match at Chennai in IPL.
• 250: Piyush Chawla is 1 match away from completing 250 matches across T20s.
• 150: Dhawal Kulkarni is 1 match away from completing 150 matches across T20s.
• 5: Rohit Sharma is 5 matches away from completing 350 matches across T20s.
• 400: Rohit Sharma is 12 sixes away from completing 400 sixes across T20s.
• 200: Kieron Pollard is 2 fours and 2 sixes away from completing 200 fours and 200 sixes in IPL.
• 100: Kieron Pollard is 9 catches away from completing 100 catches in IPL.
• 100: Hardik Pandya is 10 fours away from completing 100 fours in IPL.
• 100: Hardik Pandya is 7 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.
• 50: Hardik Pandya is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in IPL.
• 50: Ishan Kishan is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 1000: Ishan Kishan is 79 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 250: Quinton de Kock is 5 sixes away from completing 250 sixes across T20s.
• 2000: Quinton de Kock is 39 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL.
• 100: Quinton de Kock is 9 fours away from completing 100 fours for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 50: Quinton de Kock is 3 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
• 150: Quinton de Kock is 8 catches away from completing 150 catches across T20s.
• 150: Dhawal Kulkarni is 3 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 50: Saurabh Tiwary is 2 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.
• 100: Krunal Pandya is 1 four away from completing 100 fours in IPL.
• 50: Krunal Pandya is 10 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.
• 50: Krunal Pandya is 2 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in IPL.
• 100: James Neesham is 8 sixes away from completing 100 sixes across T20s.
• 50: James Neesham is 3 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 50: Aditya Tare is 2 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 50: Aditya Tare is 10 fours away from completing 50 fours in IPL.
• 10,000: David Warner is 119 runs away from completing 10,000 runs across T20s.
• 150: David Warner is 5 catches away from completing 150 catches across T20s.
• 200: David Warner is 4 sixes away from completing 200 sixes in IPL.
• 50: T Natarajan is 6 wickets away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
• 50: T Natarajan is 6 matches away from completing 50 matches across T20s.
• 200: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 5 wickets away from completing 200 wickets across T20s.
• 150: Manish Pandey is 2 matches away from completing 150 matches in IPL.
• 100: Manish Pandey is 2 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.
• 300: Manish Pandey is 8 fours away from completing 300 fours in IPL.
• 2000: Wriddhiman Saha is 13 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL.
• 150: Jonny Bairstow is 7 matches away from completing 150 matches across T20s.
• 150: Kedar Jadhav is 7 matches away from completing 150 matches across T20s.
• 150: Mujeeb Ur Rahman is 3 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 6,000: Manish Pandey is 150 runs away from completing 6,000 runs across T20s.
• 500: Manish Pandey is 14 fours away from completing 500 fours across T20s.
• 200: Wriddhiman Saha is 3 matches away from completing 200 matches across T20s.
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 05:40 PM
MI vs SRH, IPL 2021: Head-to-Head
Total matches played: 16
MI won: 8
SRH won: 8
Sat, 17 Apr 2021 04:50 PM
IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score and Updates
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 Match 9 between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad. The big debate before the match has been whether Kane Williamson should get a game for SRH. The Sunrisers have lost both their games and having a lot of overseas players - their combinations of players have come into question. Meanwhile, for MI, all eyes are on Rahul Chahar who spun the defending champions back into the contest against KKR earlier this week.