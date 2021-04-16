IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs CSK: Battle of wicketkeepers as MS Dhoni and KL Rahul look to outwit each other
- PBKS vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 8 Updates: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings. Follow all the live score and updates of PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match in Mumbai.
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings made a losing start to their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign and would be hoping to get off the mark when they take on Punjab Kings. On the other hand, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings narrowly defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last match in IPL 2021. PBKS would look to keep up its winning momentum.
Fri, 16 Apr 2021 06:08 PM
Problem for CSK
After losing Josh Hazlewood, CSK's other two overseas pacemen - Jason Behrendorff and Lungi Ngidi will also miss the game
Fri, 16 Apr 2021 05:51 PM
PBKS vs CSK: Head to Head
CSK lead the line with 14 wins while Punjab Kings (former Kings XI Punjab) have won nine.
Fri, 16 Apr 2021 05:31 PM
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 8 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai. The contest will pit one young keeper captain against a stalwart of the game. MS Dhoni has taken a lot of heat for the lacklustre display by CSK in IPL 2020 and there is pressure on him to perform to the levels expected of him. Meanwhile, KL Rahul again made a statement with the bat against Rajasthan Royals as his team won the match by 4 runs.