IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: In Match 16 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Rajasthan Royals as they look to continue their win streak in the tournament. RCB have won their first three matches this season and looks like a strong unit with the additions of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. On the other hand, things are not looking good for Rajasthan Royals. There loitering in the lower half of the table with just one win this season. They would look to change their fortunes on Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between RCB vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RCB vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/