SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Score: Will David Warner return against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah; toss upcoming
- SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in match no. 44 in Sharjah. Follow the blog for latest scores and updates.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings(CSK): The stage is set in Sharjah where the table-toppers CSK will square off against bottom-placed SRH. Forms of the both teams suggest an easy way ahead of the CSK. However, Hyderabad's win in the last game would surely boost their confidence and if they return victorious, Dhoni & Co have to wait to finalise a playoff berth. The situation itself makes the southern derby interesting which is expected to be another cracker of a contest in the UAE leg of the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 30, 2021 06:36 PM IST
IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Pitch Report
“The wicket has gone back to more of a traditional Sharjah surface. It's actually got the kind of sheen to it which traditionally means that it's really good to bat on. Tough for the bowlers tonight. One thing is for certain though, it's going to be a bit bigger scoring match tonight,” reckons Matthew Hayden on Star Sports.
-
SEP 30, 2021 06:31 PM IST
SRH predicted XI
Will David Warner return to SRH XI? Well, it's pretty tough, given his form and the way Jason Roy blasted in the last game against Rajasthan Royals.
Sunrisers predicted XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.
-
SEP 30, 2021 06:21 PM IST
CSK Predicted XI
Have a look at our Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI vs SRH:
CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
-
SEP 30, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Saha's form - major concern for SRH
Wriddhiman Saha has been the first choice Wicketkeeper for SRH in 5 matches so far, he has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 93.75 which is 3rd lowest among all batsman to have scored 50 runs in 5 innings. He is yet to score 30 plus runs in an innings against CSK, his best score agianst Dhoni & Co is of 27 runs.
-
SEP 30, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Milestone alert for DJ Bravo!
23: runs Dwayne Bravo needs to complete 1000 IPL runs for CSK.
4: wickets Dwayne Bravo needs to complete 550 T20 wickets.
-
SEP 30, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Most wickets in overs 7-15 for CSK since IPL 2020
Ravindra Jadeja: 12
Shardul Thakur: 5
Piyush Chawla: 5
Moeen Ali: 5
-
SEP 30, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja in death overs
Jadeja has delivered in crunch times for CSK since 2020, he has scored 138 runs in last 5 overs while chasing a target which is 3rd most runs in death overs.
Runs in death overs since IPL 2020
Innings: 9
Runs: 138
Balls: 66
Dismissals: 5
Strike Rate: 209.09
6s: 7
4s: 16
-
SEP 30, 2021 05:53 PM IST
SRH in last 5 matches
vs RR: Won by 7 wickets
vs PBKS: Lost by 5 runs
vs DC: Lost by 8 wickets
vs RR: Losy by 55 runs
vs CSK: Lost by 7 wickets
-
SEP 30, 2021 05:44 PM IST
CSK in last 5 matches
vs KKR: Won by 2 wickets
vs RCB: Won by 2 wickets
vs MI: Won by 20 runs
vs MI: Lost by 4 wickets
vs SRH: Won by 7 wickets
-
SEP 30, 2021 05:36 PM IST
SRH vs CSK: Head to head
Matches 15
CSK won 11
SRH won 4
tie/no wins 0
-
SEP 30, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Squad - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik
-
SEP 30, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Squad - Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
-
SEP 30, 2021 05:21 PM IST
IPL 2021 Match 44 SRH vs CSK Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. An interesrting face off it is as the top-ranked CSK will compete against bottom-placed SRH who hardly found a right combination in this entire tournament.
On the performance front, Dhoni & Co are yet to lose a game in the UAE leg. With three wins on the trot, they are right at the top and just one victory away from conforming a playoff berth.
SRH, on the other hand, have won their last game after having the services of Jason Roy. They stunned Rajasthan Royals and if they spoil the game for CSK, the torunament would turn more interesting. Stay tuned with us because there is much more in the store for you tonight.
