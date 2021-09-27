SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Williamson vs Samson battle in focus as Hyderabad looks to spoil Rajasthan Royals' party
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RR Latest Match updates: While Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will play for pride, after being knocked out of the Playoffs race, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals would eye a win to stay live in the top-4 race. Follow live scores and updates on the live blog.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): The last time these teams met, a certain gentleman named Jos Buttler tore the Sunrisers Hyderabad apart with a knock of a lifetime. Thankfully for SRH, the Rajasthan Royals don't have Buttler in their ranks but they will come at them equally hard as RR desperately need to win to go a step closer to securing an IPL 14 playoffs berth. SRH, on the other hand, have a golden chance of playing a spoilsport as they have nothing to lose after being knocked out of the race. They will come out to enjoy their cricket and play for pride, making them more dangerous. Let's find out what happens.
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:20 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Match: Rajasthan Royals Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Jason Holder in ominous form
SRH's last match against PBKS will be remmebered for Jason Holder's one-man show. He took 3/19 in 4 overs and then smashed 47 to almost see his team home. If SRH are to spoil RR's party today, he will need more support.
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:10 PM IST
IPL 2021 40th Match SRH vs RR: Big battle coming up
Two Asian bowlers at the top of their game. Who wins the battle tonight? The Fizz or Rashid?
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:05 PM IST
RR, Watch out of Jason Holder
He was the star of the previous game. How many runs will he score and how many wickets will he take?
-
SEP 27, 2021 06:00 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live: RR's form guide
RR have won three of their last five games.
vs DC: Lost by 33 runs
vs PBKS: Won by 2 runs
vs SRH: Won by 55 runs
vs MI: Lost by 7 wickets
vs KKR: Won by 6 wickets
-
SEP 27, 2021 05:55 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: SRH's form guide
On the other hand, bruised and battered SRH have lost all their last 5 matches
vs PBKS: lost by 5 runs
vs DC: lost by 8 wickets
vs RR: lost by 55 runs
vs CSK: lost by 7 wickets
vs DC: lost in the Super Over
-
SEP 27, 2021 05:50 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score: Can Williamson prevent Sanju's encore?
Their last meeting in the first half of IPL 2021 was dominated by an innings of a lifetime by England's Jos Buttler. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the swashbuckling keeper-batsman smashed 124 of just 64 balls to guide RR to 220/3 in 20 overs. In response, SRH could only manage 165/8 in 20 overs, and hence, registering a 55-run win. Both Mistafizur Rahman and Chris Morris picked up 3 wickets each.
-
SEP 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Kane Williamson vs Sanju Samson
The SRH-RR battle will also see two batting stalwarts go head-to-head but on the back of very different runs. While SRH captain Williamson is yet to fire in the second phase of the IPL, RR captain Samson seemed to have found his mojo in the previous game with an unbeaten 40. So far, Williamson has only scored 147 runs in 6 games, while Samson has scored 351 runs in 9 matches. Who will win this battle today?
-
SEP 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST
IPL 2021: Venue insights (Dubai Pt 2)
Best Bowling Figures:
5/32 By Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2021.
Highest Partnership:
181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super
Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Punjab Kings In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
50% (5 Won; 5 Lost)
-
SEP 27, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Venue insights: Dubai
Highest Team Total:
219/2 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals In 2020.
Lowest Team Total:
109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Punjab Kings
In 2020.
Highest Individual Score:
132 By KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) Against Royal Challengers
Bangalore In 2020.
-
SEP 27, 2021 05:28 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do SRH and RR stand in the points table
Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are currently placed in the bottom half of the table.
SRH- 8th position (P-9 | W-1 | L-8 | Points-2)
RR- 6th position (P-9 | W-4 | L-5 | Points-8)
-
SEP 27, 2021 05:25 PM IST
SRH vs RR: Head-to-Head contests
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have played each other 14 times and in the IPL and the honours have so far been shared with 7 wins apiece. More than SRH, it is important for RR to make it 8-7 in their favour
-
SEP 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST
IPL 2021, SRH vs RR, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 40 of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The task is simple and cut out for both teams. While pressure-less SRH would look to rotate the squad, give more faces a chance and play for pride, Rajasthan know they need to win in order to stay alive in the race to the IPL 14 Playoffs. By no means is this going to be a simple battle as both teams will step out with a point to prove. So, sit back and relax as this could turn out to be very, very interesting!
