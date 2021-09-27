SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Williamson vs Samson battle in focus as Hyderabad looks to spoil Rajasthan Royals' party

IPL 2021 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): The last time these teams met, a certain gentleman named Jos Buttler tore the Sunrisers Hyderabad apart with a knock of a lifetime. Thankfully for SRH, the Rajasthan Royals don't have Buttler in their ranks but they will come at them equally hard as RR desperately need to win to go a step closer to securing an IPL 14 playoffs berth. SRH, on the other hand, have a golden chance of playing a spoilsport as they have nothing to lose after being knocked out of the race. They will come out to enjoy their cricket and play for pride, making them more dangerous. Let's find out what happens.

