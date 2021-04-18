Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Streaming, DC vs PBKS: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live online and on TV
IPL 2021 Live Streaming, DC vs PBKS: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live online and on TV

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 11 Online: When, where and how to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match on Hotstar.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming: After suffering a three-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will face off against a wounded Punjab Kings on Sunday. KL Rahul's Punjab Kings suffered a harrowing defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Friday, and they will be eager to get back to winning ways in Indian Premier League 2021 first double-header day. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings:

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 11, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.11, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 18th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match No.11 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match DC vs PBKS online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match DC vs PBKS will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.11 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket

