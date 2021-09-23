IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma achieves epic milestone as MI captain goes past 1000 runs against KKR

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma built on his dominating record against Kolkata Knight Riders by bringing up 1000 runs against them in the IPL.

Rohit, who was on 982 runs, needed 18 runs to become the first batsman to score those many runs against a single opposition in the IPL, and the MI captain, playing his first game of the UAE leg, did not waste much time, notching up the 1K-mark against the two-time champions off 14 balls in the fourth over.

Also Read | IPL 2021, MI vs KKR, Live Score

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma built on his dominating record against Kolkata Knight Riders by bringing up 1000 runs against them in the IPL.

Rohit, who was on 982 runs, needed 18 runs to become the first batsman to score those many runs against a single opposition in the IPL, and the MI captain, playing his first game of the UAE leg, did not waste much time, notching up the 1K-mark against the two-time champions off 14 balls in the fourth over.

Also Read | IPL 2021, MI vs KKR, Live Score

Starting the match with a boundary off the first ball, Rohit looked in fine nick, cracking another four before hitting two more back to back off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling. Rohit scored 33 off 30 balls before perishing, out caught in the deep at long on off the bowling of Sunil Narine, who has now dismissed the MI skipper nine times.

Incidentally, Rohit's highest score in the IPL, which is an unbeaten 109 came against KKR back in 2012. His second highest score of an unbeaten 98 too came against the 2012 and 2014 IPL champions. Furthermore, Rohit's highest IPL score in the UAE off 80 also came while batting against KKR in the last season of the IPL.