IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs RR: Will Mumbai Indians still remain unchanged?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have experienced a mixed bag of results in the initial stage of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season. After five games, Mumbai find itself fourth in the points table, having lost three and won two. Even though they haven't suffered huge losses, they haven't been able to hit the top gear. Their star-studded middle order is yet to fire and has hurt them the most. MI don't always reshuffle too much and heading into their sixth IPL 2021 game, they could stick to the same 11.

Here's is the predicted XI for IPL 2021 match between MI and RR:-

Rohit Sharma: Skipper Rohit Sharma, by far, looked the most comfortable MI batsman during the Chennai leg. He'd hope to carry the form to the Delhi leg.

Quinton de Kock: Out-of-form wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Lock is running out of time and if he doesn't click in this game, he may have to make way for Chris Lynn, who made an impressive 49 in the first game.

Suryakumar Yadav: Not many batsmen can create angles and score runs as well as Suryakumar Yadav. He is currently the side's second-highest scorer and would ook to continue the good form.

Ishan Kishan: His IPL 2020 exploits earned him his T20I debut in the England series. He's been missing and MI need him to get back to winning ways.

Hardik Pandya: He hasn't bowled yet but he hasn't found his rhythm with the bat either. He's another member of the middle-order who has been uninspiring. High time he gets going.

Kieron Pollard: Apart from a crucial 35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pollard has had a subdued tournament. He may not be the same brutal hitter he used to be, but he can still get valuable runs for the team.

Krunal Pandya: extremely expensive with the ball and ineffective with bat; this has been Krunal Pandya's story so far. He's undoubtedly a proven match-winner and it's now time to show it.

Rahul Chahar: With nine wickets in 5 matches, he's among the top wicket-takers in the league currently. Moreover, he's been highly economical, hence instrumental in helping MI defend right till the end.

Jayant Yadav: He was brought in towards the end of the Chennai leg to assist Mumbai on spin-friendly pitches. Delhi's pitches are slower and spin-friendly too. He is likely to retain his place.

Trent Boult: Be it with the new ball or at the death, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult continues to remain a key asset of the MI side and forms a lethal death-overs bowling pair with Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah: India's mainstay pacer Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly one of the pacers in the world currently. Whenever he picks up wickets, MI end up on the winning side.

MI's predicted XI vs RR: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah