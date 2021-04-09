IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Streaming: In Match 1 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore to kickstart their defence of the title with a win. MI have traditionally been slow starters in the IPL as they have not won their opening match of a season since 2013. On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led RCB are looking to win their first IPL title and would hope to strike the perfect combination of the playing XI at the start of the season. The battle between Team India’s captain and vice-captain would be an intriguing one.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Preview: Can Kohli break open Mumbai's aura of invincibility?

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs RCB: Openers' dilemma for the defending champions

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 09).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs MI: New opening pair, a revamped middle-order ready to challenge defending champions

How to watch IPL 2021 match between MI vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between MI vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON