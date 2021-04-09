IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan picks 'clear favourites' to win 'biggest tournament by a country mile'

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai on Friday. Hours before the big clash, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the Indian Premier League.

Terming IPL as the 'biggest tournament by a country mile', Vaughan picked Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians as the clear favourites to win IPL 2021.

"Whether people want to like it or not the biggest by a country mile Cricket tournament starts again today ... The #IPL2021 should be a cracker ... @mipaltan clear favourites again ... Good luck to all involved ... !! #India," Vaughan tweeted.

MI vs RCB live score, IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians enter the 14th edition of IPL on the back of successive title wins in 2019 and in 2020. MI have a chance to create history by becoming the first side to win the IPL for three years in a row.

Also Read | 'They are even stronger now': MI's Kishan lauds RCB's two new recruits

"The feeling in the camp is absolutely electric and upbeat. It is the start of the new season, we all know that. The guys are very excited to get going. We've got some new faces in the squad as well which is exciting. IPL is always an exciting time and coming off from playing a lot of cricket as well. So, looking forward to get going. I think it is going to be a good one this year as well. Hopefully, we can do the right things. We can continue from where we left in Dubai," Rohit said in a video posted by the MI on their official Twitter handle.

But as everyone knows, it won’t be an easy task. Their first hurdle will be Virat Kohli-led RCB on Friday.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has said he expects a great game against the defending champions and added that the side will focus on their skills and strength. "I truly believe that we have to focus on our skills and our strengths as a side. Mumbai, obviously, is a champion team they know how to win this competition, we know the strength of their team so if we focus too much on that then we are not gonna focus on what we can do.

"At the end of the day, you are playing cricket which is played on the day in the moment and you could be better than any other guy in the world at that moment," Kohli said in a video posted by the RCB on their official Twitter handle.