'No protocol was breached, don't know what went wrong': Deepak Chahar on positive Covid cases at CSK camp

Chennai Super Kings were one of the franchises that had seen positive Covid-19 cases before the tournament was suspended by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council. On Monday, reports came out that three members of the Chennai Super Kings - CEO K Viswanath, L Balaji, and a bus driver - were tested positive for the virus.

After reports came out that Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive at Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, while Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra has also tested positive for the virus, the BCCI and IPL GC took a mutual decision to suspend the tournament on Tuesday.

Later, reports came out that CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite multiple positive cases, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar insisted that there was no protocol breach. The right-arm seamer also revealed that there was no panic at the CSK camp.

“Once some reports came positive, the team management told us to isolate. We had tests every day and the reports came negative, so that was a big relief. But none of the players panicked and everyone handled it well. No protocol was breached. But obviously, I don’t know what went wrong," Chahar told Sportstar.

"It is really difficult to say because all the players followed the bubble strictly. When you create a bubble from one city to another, it may be a difficult task. But I am not in a position to say, what exactly happened," Chahar added.

"It was challenging, but it was also important to have the IPL in these times. There was so much gloom, but at least we could entertain them for a few hours. We were playing for the public and that was the motivation,” Chahar further said.

