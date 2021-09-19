Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: One could be India's next captain, another was legendary India captain - Salman Butt on 'great' CSK-MI rivalry
cricket

IPL 2021: One could be India's next captain, another was legendary India captain - Salman Butt on 'great' CSK-MI rivalry

In a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Butt explained why the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is one of the most anticipated contests in IPL.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 06:58 PM IST
CSK captain MS Dhoni with MI captain Rohit Sharma.(IPL/File)

In the Indian Premier League, there is perhaps no greater rivalry than that between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two franchises have won the trophy eight times between themselves, and whenever they go head-to-head, the battle is always one to watch. Perhaps, this is why the CSK vs MI clash is known as 'El Clasico' of IPL.

Even former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is hyped up about the contest between the two teams in Dubai on Sunday as IPL 2021 season resumes in the UAE.

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK - LIVE!

In a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Butt explained why the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is one of the most anticipated contests in IPL.

“CSK and MI are heavyweights of the IPL. Mumbai have obviously been dominant. But this time, MI are currently at the fourth position in the points table while CSK are second. It will be a big game. Both teams have match-winners and there are two great captains as well. One could be India’s next captain (in T20Is) and another was a legendary Indian captain,” Butt said.

RELATED STORIES

“In the last match between MI and CSK, Kieron Pollard hammered 87 off 34. It was a thrilling match and, at one point, Mumbai had no chance of winning but Pollard played unbelievable innings.

"Both teams have such players who can change the momentum of the game. MI and CSK can make a comeback from any point. This is why the rivalry is so great," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PCB reaches out to SLC and BCB for short tours but no series could be planned

'MI do play well against us' - CSK coach Fleming wary of Pollard threat

IPL 2021, Live: MI target encore over CSK as 2nd phase begins, toss coming up 

Grateful Cairns gearing up for ‘greatest challenge’ after heart surgery
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP