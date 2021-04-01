‘One player can change composition of the XI’: Parthiv says RCB haven’t answered ‘a lot of questions’ at the auctions

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from April 9 and the season opener will witness defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams will be getting their best team forward as they face each other at a neutral venue. Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel (who had represented both the franchises in the past) shared his thoughts on the kind of starts MI and RCB would have in the tournament.

Speaking about the Virat Kohli-led side, Parthiv highlighted the release of Moeen Ali. The cricketer-turned-commentator stated if the England all-rounder had been there in the squad, it would have been a ‘different XI altogether’.

“I think, there were a lot of questions to be answered in the auction, but I don't think they have answered those questions. Just because they were not expecting it to go out of Bangalore. Hence, Moeen Ali went. If Moeen Ali was there, it would have been a different XI altogether. And one player actually can change the composition of the XI,” said Parthiv on Star Sports network

ALSO READ | Just because Kohli has not won IPL, you can't remove him from India captaincy: Sarandeep Singh on split-captaincy debate

“Attention was to try to get away from ABD and Virat, but how much attention they are trying to win it away inside the team will matter the most and not outside of the team,” he added.

Parthiv further opined that MI won’t make major changes to their XI as their bowling unit looks completely fine to perform in Chennai.

“If they are playing in Chennai, you might expect some spinner but from the Mumbai Indians point of view, I don't think they have to tinker a lot with their playing XI because Hardik Pandya is bowling quite a bit now, almost bowling 4 overs, Pollard bowls his slower ones really well, which might be useful on a Chennai wicket. And obviously, Rahul Chahar had an outstanding IPL, a couple of outstanding IPLs and hence, he was picked for India. Krunal Pandya's 4 overs, his form in domestic cricket, so I can go on and on about it,” said Parthiv.