Twitter slams Kieron Pollard after he starts running even before Mohammed Shami releases ball in PBKS vs MI IPL match

Twitter came down heavily on Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard after he started running even before Mohammed Shami had delivered the ball in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It transpired in the second ball of the last over of the MI innings when Pollard, trying to get to the striker’s end was guilty of running even before Shami had released the ball.

Krunal Pandya, the striker, got a thick inside edge and MI got an easy single.

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik, who was at the commentary box, criticised Pollard’s action demanding penalty of runs for such things.

The Twitter users too slammed Pollard. The fact that the incident came a couple of days after Pollard had twice refused to ball against Delhi Capitals as he thought first Shikhar Dhawan and then Lalit Yadav were backing up too far. In reality, none of them however, had backed up too far. They were in their crease when Pollard was about to deliver the ball.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pollard’s decision to start running even before Shami delivered the ball

Punjab Kings produced a discipline bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 131 for six.

Mumbai struggled to 21 for one in the first six overs, the lowest powerplay score this season after being put into bat. A 79-run stand between Rohit (63 off 52) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 27) steadied the ship for the five-time champions but they could not find the final flourish, managing only 34 runs in the last five overs for the loss of four wickets.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, playing his first game of the season, was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings with two wickets for 21 runs in four overs. Lead pacer Mohammad Shami (2/21 in four overs) was also impressive.

As has been the case so far at Chepauk, batsmen found it extremely difficult to get going early in the innings on a slow surface.

Quinton de Kock perished as early as the second over after he mistimed one off spinner Deepak Hooda to be caught at mid-on.

Ishan Kishan (6 off 17) came ahead of Suryakumar Yadav at number three but the southpaw struggled once again before being caught behind in Bishnoi's first over, making it 26 for two in seven overs.

Rohit, at the other end, managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen bowled a high full toss to Rohit in the 10th over and he duly dispatched it over the cow corner for a six to release some pressure.

After Suryakumar joined Rohit in the middle, batting suddenly started looking much easier. A well-set Rohit started playing the ball late and was good with finding the gaps.

Suryakumar, at the other end, got into the groove with a four and six off left-arm pacer Arshdeep. Their partnership ended after Suryakumar failed to execute a reverse sweep to be caught at short third man off Bishnoi's bowling, leaving Mumbai at 105 for three with 23 balls left in the innings.

Some much-needed lusty blows were expected from the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the death overs but Punjab were able to keep them quiet.

(With PTI inputs)

