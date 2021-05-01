Brad Hogg says RCB cannot expect Maxwell and de Villiers 'to pick up the pieces all the time', highlights slow run-rate

Royal Challengers Bangalore put in a disappointing performance on Friday as they lost their second match in the Indian Premier League 2021. Punjab Kings gave RCB a target of 179 runs to chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, the run-chase did not go well for the star-studded RCB batting line-up as they ended up 34 runs short of the target.

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers all failed to get going against PBKS and it ended up hurting RCB in the IPL 2021 match. Kohli's innings was particularly laboured as he scored 35 runs off 34 balls. Despite the loss of only one wicket, RCB could only manage less than 60 runs in the first 10 overs.

READ | 'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was also unhappy with the batting display from RCB. He said that RCB cannot expect Maxwell and de Villiers to get them through tough situations every time.

"RCB going at 6 an over after 10 overs with only the loss of 1 wicket chasing 179 was not ideal. Yes you have Maxwell and de Villiers to come, but you can't expect them to pick up the pieces all the time," Hogg said on Twitter.

Kohli also talked about the loss after the match and said that the team gave away 25 more runs to PBKS in the death overs.

"They got off to a decent start and we pulled things back decently. Probably gave away 25 too much at the end, should have been chasing 160. Had a chat around executing our plans, which we did, but at the end we strayed away," Kohli told Star Sports after the match.

READ | Why is Rajat Patidar batting ahead of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell? Virat Kohli answer

"With the bat, we never got the momentum, they bowled well, to be honest. Just kept the pressure going. But as batsmen as well we could have tried more things at the start. It was tough to hit through the line," said Kohli.

"It was about making a partnership and making sure you're there to keep getting the boundaries, bat at a strike rate of at least 110. We didn't manage to do that," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON