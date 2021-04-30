Home / Cricket / 'He leaves no stone unturned': RCB coach Simon Katich says Virat Kohli is 'most professional player' he has ever seen
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich praised skipper Virat Kohli.
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Virat Kohli Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot.(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich praised skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the team's Indian Premier League 2021 meeting against Punjab Kings on Friday. RCB are enjoying a tremendous season, winning five out of their six games so far, and Katich said that Kohli is the 'most professional player' he has ever seen. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Speaking in an interaction on BBC Sports, Katich said that Kohli and AB de Villiers are their own coaches because of their wealth of experience.

"They (Virat & AB de Villiers) are their own coaches because they know their game - and the game - inside out because of the volume of cricket they've played, Virat still wants to learn, though, and is always asking if we can see anything that might improve his game, but a player of his caliber, there is not a lot wrong with his game," Katich said.

"What I learned very quickly is that Virat is probably the most professional player I've ever seen, and that is saying something when you think about the era of Australian cricket I played in (2001-2010).

"Whether that is in the gym or with his nutrition or all the recovery and rehab work you do, he leaves no stone unturned. A lot of players do that but he takes it to the nth degree," the former Australian international added.

"From a leadership perspective, what stood out was his (Kohli's) will to win and will to compete. As a leader, you can't ask much more than that. He was magnificent," Katich further said.

"We try to take as much as we can off his plate. He is such a busy man with leading India and all the commercial commitments he has for RCB throughout the tournament," he signed off.

