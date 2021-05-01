You got out Kohli, Maxwell, and ABD, what a game for him: Brett Lee and Scott Styris lavish praise on Harpreet Brar

Even though Virat Kohli was not being able to get any momentum going in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 180-run chase against Punjab Kings on Friday, there were only a few concerns. Kohli is known as the master of the chase - a reputation he has earned over the years because of his ability to finish off games.

There was no doubt that as long as he is in the middle, RCB will pull through. Also, with Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers next to follow, a slow start would not have hurt RCB as much despite a steep chase.

But in the 11th over, things completely changed. Harpreet Brar, playing his first game for the Punjab Kings franchise and his third game overall in the Indian Premier League, cleaned up Kohli and Maxwell in two consecutive balls. He erupted in joy, as PBKS found their opening

But Harpreet was not done. In his next over, he got the big one - dismissing AB de Villiers for 3. It was a Game. Set. Match. Eventually, PBKS pulled off a 34-run win and Harpreet was name the man of the match for his fantastic bowling spell.

Former cricketers Brett Lee and Scott Styris praised the young cricketer for his performance on Star Sports after the match.

"This middle-order has been the one that has done the damage. Maxwell in the early stages for RCB, when they won those first four games. And AB de Villiers has been superb in closing the games out. When you couple that with Virat Kohli, then that is the heart and soul of the RCB batting unit. That's where the rest of the RCB team take their confidence. That's where the team feels braver than what they are usually because they know the firepower they have around them," Styris said.

"So it was an amazing spell, it was so good to see this youngster in just his third IPL game. This will give a life to Punjab Kings moving forward," he added.

Brett Lee spoke about the moment when Kohli went on to shake hands with Harpreet after the match. He also added that his family would be proud of his achievements.

"Imagine his friends and family at this moment. Virat Kohli goes out to him to give his congratulations. 'Thanks for getting me out, don't get me out again or you won't play for India' (laughs). No, just kidding," Lee joked.

"But imagine his parents and his family going - you got out Virat Kohli, fantastic. You got out Maxwell, brilliant. You got ABD! I mean what a game for him. Three massive scalps," Brett Lee signed off.

