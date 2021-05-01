'When KKR are playing, it will get boring for me, so I have to watch it while fast-forwarding it': Virender Sehwag

Kolkata Knight Riders once again got off to a slow start against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Thursday. Despite repeated concerns over Shubman Gill's form at the top, and questions being raised on KKR's batting order, the franchise continued with Gill and Nitish Rana at the top, pushing Andre Russell at no.6 in the match.

Russell smashed 45* in 27 balls to help KKR to 156/6 in 20 overs, but it was not enough to save the match as DC chased down the total in just 16.3 overs.

Speaking on KKR's batting order, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said that the two-time IPL champions are making the same mistake in every match and have made things boring in the IPL.

"I am not happy with Kolkata Knight Riders' batting order because Nitish Rana is still opening. They are not getting the starts they need to get. Shubman Gill is not in the best of forms -- he scored 40 against Delhi Capitals, but he used a lot of balls," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"But even if that is fine if he is batting along with someone who can keep increasing the team's run rate, then it would be better for KKR," he added.

"It is not digestible that they are not changing batting order. When I watch a movie on my laptop, mobile on any OTT platform, I skip forward a boring scene. In this T20 tournament, when Kolkata Knight Riders are playing, it will get boring for me, so I have to watch it while fast forwarding it," Sehwag went on.

"Because they have made things boring for everyone. They are making the same mistakes in every matches. Even when they were chasing, they made the same mistakes. They were lucky Morgan scored runs against Punjab Kings so they won one match.

"But they had made the same mistakes. If you keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again, then I don't think the team management of Kolkata are taking the right decision.

"No matter what you say, that you are backing your players. I am not saying don't back your players, but at least think what changes you can make - so that there are changes in results," he signed off.