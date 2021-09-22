Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'It's going to be waste of such God-given talent': Gavaskar says Samson needs to improve his shot-selection
cricket

'It's going to be waste of such God-given talent': Gavaskar says Samson needs to improve his shot-selection

Gavaskar reckons that shot-selection has been Samson's biggest bane and feels the batsman needs to curb his attacking instincts right from the word go.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar and Sanju Samson collage.(File/IPL)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that if Sanju Samson is to have a shot at prolonging his India career, the Rajasthan Royals captain needs to be more consistent with his scores and get better at his shot selection. Samson made his India debut back in 2015 but has only featured in one ODI and 10 T20Is so far. The Kerala batsman has been among the runs in the IPL but even there, his numbers are mostly in the extremes.

Gavaskar reckons that shot-selection has been Samson's biggest bane and feels the batsman needs to curb his attacking instincts right from the word go.

Also read: 'It's a tough one to swallow': KL Rahul reacts after Punjab Kings fail to score 4 runs in final over with 8 wickets left

"What has led him down is the shot selection. Even at the international level, he doesn't open the batting there. He was the second or the third wicket down. And he looks to hit the first ball out of the ground. That is impossible. That is absolutely impossible even if you've been in the richest vein of form. You have got to maybe knock it around for maybe twos and threes and get the feet moving and then look to play," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.




