'It's a tough one to swallow': KL Rahul reacts after Punjab Kings fail to score 4 runs in final over with 8 wickets left

KL Rahul shook his head in disbelief as Punjab Kings failed to knock off four runs in the final over of Match 32 of the IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Tuesday and lost the match by two runs. In a stiff chase of 186, skipper Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal gave the team a flying start, knocking down the first 120 runs inside 12 overs. But what happened from there onward was pretty spectacular.

RR pulled things back in style in the final two and a half overs. Punjab Kings needed 10 off 15, 8 off 12 and finally 4 off the last over and they still could not get the job done with Kartik Tyagi bowling a splendid last over in which he conceded just 1 runs and picked up two wickets. Needless to say, Rahul looking dejected was justified.

"It's a tough one to swallow. We have been a team that has experienced games like these before. We need to see how we can handle pressure better. Trying to finish in the 18th over sometimes you go too hard and lose your way and let the opponents in," Rahul said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Even after the opening partnership was broken, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram kept the chase alive with a 57-run stand. However, it was in the final two overs where things went awry for Punjab Kings. The defeat means that PBKS are still pretty much languishing down at the 7th position and with five games left, find themselves in a situation where they cannot afford to lose another.

"We haven't learnt from previous mistakes. We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games. We pulled things back quite nicely with the ball, kept taking wickets, which is very crucial in this format. Getting runs for me, Mayank and even Aiden in his first IPL game was important," Rahul added.

