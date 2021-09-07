IPL 2021: Players will need to start from scratch, early jitters in RCB and CSK's minds likely, says Parthiv Patel

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will resume on September 19 but the anticipation surrounding the second half of the season is already picking pace. The latest to join the bandwagon is former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, who shared his thoughts on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

At the time of IPL 2021's postponement, due to multiple Covid-19 cases within multiple franchise bio-bubbles, Dhoni's were second in the points table with five wins in seven matches. on the other hand, Virat Kohli-led RCB were third with the same number of points but only behind on net run-rate.

Since the players will return for the completion after a massive hiatus, there are bound to be early jitters and Patel believes the case will not be any different for RCB and CSK players.

"Definitely I think there would be jitters in CSK's mind, there would be jitters in probably RCB's mind. You know we're talking about teams like CSK, they wanted games behind their back, someone like Dhoni, like Raina, Like Rayudu, like Robin Uthappa, they're not playing cricket throughout the year, but they're just getting into the groove and they got this break," said Parthiv Patel on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

"And teams like RCB you know, they need that momentum to start the tournament which they had, so I think these are the two teams which would be thinking 'Oh okay we'll go again, and start from scratch'. This break for teams which are at 4,5,6 they would be thinking that they have a chance to come back and teams who are in the 2nd or 3rd would be thinking that they have to start well again," he added.

The second phase of IPL 2021 starts on September 19 and the league phase ends on October 8. Qualifier 1 will take place on October 10 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11. Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 and the final will take place on October 15.

