cricket

IPL 2021 points table, updated Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

IPL 2021: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after match No.6 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped to claim the top spot in IPL 2021 points table after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Wednesday. This was RCB’s second win on the trot. The Virat Kohli-led side had beaten defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener.

RCB are the only team so far to have four points in this IPL. They are followed Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the points table.

Despite losing their first two games in this year’s IPL, SRH are above CSK in the IPL 2021 points table on net run rate.

Also Read | 'Got out like tailenders': Ex-India cricketers slam Pandey for 'shocking shot'

SRH cruising to victory at 96-1 in the 14th over, but the departure of captain David Warner triggered a collapse. They ended up needing 16 off the last over, scored nine, and finished on 143-9 to Bangalore’s 149-8.

RCB's innings was led by captain and opener Virat Kohli, 33 off 29 balls, and man of the match Glenn Maxwell, 59 off 41. They scored only 44 runs together off six overs, but ensured the team started well and finished better. In between, however, they struggled, especially against legspinner Rashid Khan, who took 2-18 including AB de Villiers for 1.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after RCB’s win over SRH

IPL 2021 points table after SRH vs RCB match

Orange Cap

Orange Cap

There was no change in the Orange Cap list – awarded to the highest run-scorer of IPL. KKR batsman Nitish Rana continues to be on top with 137 runs in two matches followed by RR captain Sanju Samson with 119. SRH batsman Manish Pandey rose to the third spot, followed by RCB’s Glenn Maxwell. The No.5 spot was captured by KL Rahul.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 purple cap list

RCB all-rounder took the Purple Cap – awarded to the highest wicket-taker of IPL – from KKR’s Andre Russell after claiming two wickets against SRH. Patel now has 7 wickets in two matches while Russell has 6 wickets in as many. SRH’s Rashid Khan is at the third spot with four wickets followed by MI’s Rahul Chahar and KKR’s Pat Cummins.

