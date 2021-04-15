IPL 2021 points table, updated Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped to claim the top spot in IPL 2021 points table after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Wednesday. This was RCB’s second win on the trot. The Virat Kohli-led side had beaten defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener.

RCB are the only team so far to have four points in this IPL. They are followed Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the points table.

Despite losing their first two games in this year’s IPL, SRH are above CSK in the IPL 2021 points table on net run rate.

SRH cruising to victory at 96-1 in the 14th over, but the departure of captain David Warner triggered a collapse. They ended up needing 16 off the last over, scored nine, and finished on 143-9 to Bangalore’s 149-8.

RCB's innings was led by captain and opener Virat Kohli, 33 off 29 balls, and man of the match Glenn Maxwell, 59 off 41. They scored only 44 runs together off six overs, but ensured the team started well and finished better. In between, however, they struggled, especially against legspinner Rashid Khan, who took 2-18 including AB de Villiers for 1.

Orange Cap

There was no change in the Orange Cap list – awarded to the highest run-scorer of IPL. KKR batsman Nitish Rana continues to be on top with 137 runs in two matches followed by RR captain Sanju Samson with 119. SRH batsman Manish Pandey rose to the third spot, followed by RCB’s Glenn Maxwell. The No.5 spot was captured by KL Rahul.

IPL 2021 purple cap list

RCB all-rounder took the Purple Cap – awarded to the highest wicket-taker of IPL – from KKR’s Andre Russell after claiming two wickets against SRH. Patel now has 7 wickets in two matches while Russell has 6 wickets in as many. SRH’s Rashid Khan is at the third spot with four wickets followed by MI’s Rahul Chahar and KKR’s Pat Cummins.