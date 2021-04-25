IPL 2021 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals' win over Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2021 Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to the bottom position in the table after suffering their fourth defeat in a row against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. The Eoin Morgan led-side posted a total of 134 for RR to chase, and the Royals reached the target in 18.5 overs with 6 wickets in hand. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

With the win, Sanju Samson-led RR rose to the 6th position in the table, tied at 4 points with Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, though below the two teams on Net Run Rate.

While MI's NRR is -0.032, PBKS has an NRR of -0.428 and RR's NRR after the win is 0.681.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after PBKS’ win vs MI:

Orange Cap

RR's Sanju Samson and KKR's Nitish Rana broke into top five of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list following RR's win. While Rana scored 22 runs in the match to take his total runs tally to 186 in 5 games, Samson smashed 42 runs to reach 187 runs in 5 games. Shikhar Dhawan still leads the chart.

Purple Cap

RR's Chris Morris who picked four wickets for 23 runs against KKR, rose to the third position in the Purple Cap list, taking his total tally to 9 wickets in 5 games. Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar also has 9 wickets in 5 matches, but is at the 2nd position with a better average. RCB's Harshal Patel with 12 wickets leads the chart.