IPL 2021 points table, orange and purple cap list: CSK first to qualify for playoffs, knock SRH out

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to confirm playoff qualification and also strengthened their position as the the number 1 side in IPL 2021 points table on Thursday. The MS Dhoni-led side beat Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in Sharjah to knock them out of the tournament. CSK now have 18 points in 11 matches and with three league matches still to go they would be firm favourites to finish as table toppers and get two shots at reaching the final of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League.

SRH, meanwhile, were officially knocked out of the tournament. They now have only 4 points in 11 matches and will have to perform out of their skin in their remaining three matches and then hope for other teams to falter to avoid finishing last on the points table.

Four teams - KKR, MI, PBKS and RR - are in the running to grab the fourth spot but as of now, it is KKR and MI who have their noses ahead with 10 points each in 11 matches.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after CSK beat SRH

IPL 2021 points table

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 orange cap list

CSK's Faf du Plessis rose to number 3 in the highest run-scorers' list for the orange cap in IPL 2021. Du Plessis 41 off 36 against SRH to topple PBKS' Rahul from the third spot. The former South African captain has 435 runs in 11 matches and is only behind RR captain Sanju Samson (452) and DC opener Shikhar Dhawan (454).

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 purple cap list

There was a slight change in the highest wicket-takers' list for the purple cap with SRH's Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning in the top four. Khan, who picked up 1 wicket, has 14 scalps to his name in 11 matches, the same as PBKS' Mohammed Shami and RR's Chris Morris. RCB's Harshal continues to be leader of the pack with 26 wickets in 11 matches.