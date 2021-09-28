Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021 points table, orange and purple cap list: Deadlock among 4 teams; SRH keep mathematical hopes alive

IPL points table: SRH's victory meant, RR were left stranded at the sixth spot with 8 points in 10 matches. The mid-table clutter which has KKR, PBKS, RR and MI all locked with 8 points each has given an interesting dimension to the race to play-offs.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals shake hands at the end of match 40 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium(PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's seven-wicket victory - their first of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 - against Rajasthan Royals did not make any changes to the IPL points table but it made life difficult for RR and also kept a mathematical possibility, albeit slim, of SRH sneaking into the play-offs. 

SRH were languishing at the eighth spot with just one win in 9 matches but their decision to make a host of changes to their playing XI did wonders as they registered their second win of IPL 2021 on Monday in Dubai. 

SRH's victory meant, RR were left stranded at the sixth spot with 8 points in 10 matches. The mid-table clutter which has KKR, PBKS, RR and MI all locked with 8 points each has given an interesting dimension to the race to play-offs.

Also Read | Warner's Instagram comments after being axed sparks whirlwind of speculations

Although not out of the woods completely but RCB have given themselves a fair amount of breathing space with 12 points. 

RELATED STORIES

Table toppers CSK and DC - both with 16 points - look more or less certain to finish in the top two, which means their is a five-team battle going around for the remaining two spots. And like mentioned earlier, if stars align then SRH too have a mathematical possibility of reaching the playoffs. 

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after the SRH vs RR encounter

IPL 2021 points table after SRH vs RR

Orange Cap

Orange Cap list

There was a major change in the IPL 2021 highest run-scorer's list for the orange cap. RR captain Sanju Samson displaced Shikhar Dhawan from the spot, jumping four places with a scintillating knock of 82 off 57 balls. Samson now has 433 runs in 10 matches but both Dhawan (430) and Rahul (401) will have their chance to reclaim the orange cap on Tuesday. 

 

Purple Cap

Purple Cap list

Purple Cap

|#+|There was one minor change in the IPL 2021 highest wicket taker's list for the purple cap. SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan rose to the fifth spot after picking up one wicket against RR. RCB's Harshal Patel continued to enjoy a healthy lead over others, maintaining the spot with 23 wickets in 10 matches followed by DC's Avesh Khan, who has 15 in 10. 

 

Purple Cap

|#+|There was one minor change in the IPL 2021 highest wicket taker's list for the purple cap. SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan rose to the fifth spot after picking up one wicket against RR. RCB's Harshal Patel continued to enjoy a healthy lead over others, maintaining the spot with 23 wickets in 10 matches followed by DC's Avesh Khan, who has 15 in 10. 

  

