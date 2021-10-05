Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match
IPL 2021 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings players during match 50 of the Indian Premier League held at the Dubai International Stadium.(PTI)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 07:41 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Delhi Capitals rose to the top of the IPL 2021 Points Table on Monday after defeating Chennai Super Kings by three wickets. DC now have 20 points in 13 matches with 10 wins, but CSK are now 18 points in as many games. Both teams have one more match left before the playoffs, so this may change - but for now, it seems CSK and DC will finish in top two and get two chances to make final.

IPL 2021 Points Table.(IPL)
IPL 2021 Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap.(IPL)
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and DC's Shikhar Dhawan climbed higher in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list -- but both were unable to surpass KL Rahul to regain the Orange Cap. While Gaikwad scored 13 runs to take his total runs tally to 5221 runs in 13 matches, 7 less than KL Rahul, Dhawan scored 39 runs to cross 500-run mark -- reaching 501 runs in 13 games.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap.(IPL)
DC's Avesh Khan picked a wicket to bridge the gap in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list with RCB's Harshal Patel. While the DC speedster has 22 wickets now in 13 games, Harshal has 26 scalps in 12 games. But at this point, the RCB pacer may take the cap.

