IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match
cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals pulled off a comfortable eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday to climb to top of table.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players doing handshakes with each others.(ANI)

Delhi Capitals returned to the top spot in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday after scripting a comfortable eight-wicket win over bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. After being asked to bowl first, DC restricted SRH to 134/9 in 20 overs, and with contributions from Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant from the bat, Delhi chased down the total in 17.5 overs to take 14 points in 9 matches.

Also read: 'He would have thought 'oh no, not these two': Pietersen 'not surprised' to see Warner dismissed for 0 vs DC

But DC would have to be careful as Chennai Super Kings are right on their tail, with 12 points in eight games.

 

IPL 2021 Points Table. (IPL)
RELATED STORIES

Orange Cap list

IPL 2021 Orange Cap List. (IPL)

DC's Shikhar Dhawan regained his IPL 2021 Orange Cap from KL Rahul after scoring 42 runs in 37 balls against SRH. The left-hander took his total runs tally to 422 in 9 games. Prithvi Shaw, who scored 11 runs in the match also kept his fifth spot intact with 319 runs in 9 games.

Purple Cap List

IPL 2021 Purple Cap List. (IPL)

DC's Avesh Khan returned wicketless against SRH, but still retained his 2nd spot in the Purple Cap list ahead of Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris on average with both pacers having 14 wickets each. Sunrisers' Rashid Khan who picked one wicket in the match, entered the top five, taking his tally to 11 wickets in 8 games.

 

Topics
ipl 2021
