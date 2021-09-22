IPL 2021 points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after PBKS vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals managed to pull off a sensational two-run heist over Punjab Kings, but it did not help them to climb to the top half of the Indian Premier League 2021 Points Table. With the win, RR picked two points, taking their tally to four points in eight games.

RR reached the fifth position in the table, while PBKS slipped to the 7th position in the table with 6 points in 9 games - tied on points with Kolkata Knight Riders. But due to a negative Net Run Rate, PBKS are below KKR at this point.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians retain their top four slots, respectively.

IPL 2021 Points Table. (Screengrab/IPL)

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap. (IPL)

Despite losing the match, PBKS openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal managed to climb up to 2nd and 3rd position in the Orange Cap List. Rahul, who scored 49 runs against RR took his total runs tally to 380 and is tied with Shikhar Dhawan at the top spot. Mayank Agarwal, who scored 67 runs, is at third position with 327 runs. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (320) and Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw (308) are at fourth, and fifth position, respectively.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap. (IPL)

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh made a big climb in the Purple Cap list as he picked five wickets against Rajasthan Royals. The youngster is now at fourth position with 12 wickets in 7 games. RR's Chris Morris returned wicketless but kept his third position with 14 wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel remains on top with 17 wickets.

