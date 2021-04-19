IPL 2021 Points Table: RCB moves to top after thrashing KKR; Shikhar Dhawan gets the Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) propelled up in the points table after registering outstanding wins in their respective matches on Sunday. It was the first doubleheader day of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Virat Kohli-led RCB locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

RCB produced a rollicking batting performance despite losing two early wickets in the innings. Glenn Maxwell (78) and AB de Villiers (76*) hammered the KKR bowlers all around the park as Kohli & Co. posted a mammoth total of 204 for 4. In reply, the Eoin Morgan-led side was restricted to 166 for 8 and lost the game by 38 runs.

With three consecutive wins, RCB are now placed first with 6 six points and a net run rate of +0.750.

ALSO READ | 'He's nowhere near being the Big Show': Graeme Swann explains new role that 'suits' Glenn Maxwell at RCB

In the second game – between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings – KL Rahul & Co succumbed to another defeat as a blistering 49-ball 92 from Shikhar Dhawan overshadowed the knocks of Mayank Agar (69) and Rahul (61). The PBKS set a big 196-run target but DC found no difficulty in chasing it.

The Rishabh Pant-led team won the game by 6 wickets and 10 balls to spare, only to jump to the third spot on the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.453.

IPL 2021 points table after DC vs PBKS clash

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list

ALSO READ | ‘If that’s the strategy, then even Rahul shouldn’t open’: Nehra slams PBKS skipper for mismanaging bowlers against DC

Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Glenn Maxwell made some major gains on the Orange cap list. Dhawan, who played a 92-run knock to guide DC to a phenomenal win, is the new holder of the Purple Cap. The Delhi opener has 186 runs to his names. RCB’s Maxwell, who had the Orange Cap after scoring 78 against KKR, is now settled at the second spot on the list with 176 runs and two half-centuries. PBKS skipper KL Rahul (155), KKR opener Nitish Rana (155) and De Villiers (125) are at third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple cap list

The standings haven’t changed much in the Purple Cap list but Harshal Patel has extended his lead to 9 wickets now. He scalped two against KKR and increased his wicket count. MI spinner Rahul Chahar, who bagged a 3-wicket haul against SRH on Saturday, is placed second. DC’s Avesh Khan (6) moved a place up to the third spot while Trent Boult (6) and Andre Russell (6) are at 4th and 5th place respectively.