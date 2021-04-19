‘If that’s the strategy, then even Rahul shouldn’t open’: Nehra slams PBKS skipper for mismanaging bowlers against DC

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has slammed Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul for poorly managing his bowlers against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match No. 11 in Mumbai on Sunday. Despite setting up a huge 196-run target, the PBKS lost the game by six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Shikhar Dhawan played a terrific innings during the chase, scoring a 49-ball 92 to guide DC to a comprehensive victory. His innings was laced with 13 boundaries and 2 sixes.

After the match ended, Nehra pointed out that Punjab failed in utilising its bowling resources which cost them the game despite putting up a pile of runs.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra said that the team need to come out with a better strategy in the upcoming games.

“See, there are a few things which every player wants to do in this format. You like to bowl well, bat well, field brilliantly. You have good or bad days, it’s a common thing in this game. But there are certain things which are in your control, at least that you can do,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“You didn’t give early overs to your most expensive overseas bowlers. Meredith came after 10 overs and picked the wicket of Steve Smith in his first over. Even Shami bowled four overs in four different spells. You preferred Arshdeep to begin with. So, where will you control the game from – frontend or the backend?” added Nehra.

The former cricketer also stated that the PBKS skipper and coach need to sit down together and come out with better plans for the upcoming games.

“If such is the strategy, then even KL shouldn’t open from next time. Either they send Jalaj Saxena, Shami or Shahrukh – whomsoever may they want. So, Rahul, as a captain, needs to think and sit down with Anil Kumble to discuss because they need to come up with a strategy that I didn’t understand today,” said Nehra.

“PBKS messed up their bowling plans. They played four different bowlers to start with. Such things are mostly done by those sides who lack resources. So, I think, that’s the biggest mistake they committed,” he added.