IPL 2021 points table, updated Orange and Purple Cap list after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians encounter

Defending champions Mumbai Indians showed why they are IPL’s most successful team by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of IPL 2021 in Chennai on Tuesday. The 10-run win of MI changed the complexion of the IPL 2021 points table as the Rohit Sharma-led side jumped to the second spot behind Delhi Capitals while KKR slumped to the fifth. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are placed at the bottom after losing their opening match to DC.

Though it is too early to comment anything on the points table but this defeat might hurt KKR in the longer run. The Eoin Morgan-led side was comfortably placed in their 153-run chase. They 122 for 4 in the 15th over. However, the MI bowlers turned the table and restricted Eoin Morgan & Co to 142 for 7.

The likes of Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult dominated in the death overs as KKR managed just 20 runs the last thirty deliveries.

That Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik batted till the last over and yet failed to finish off the game will hurt KKR the most.

Here’s how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after MI’s 10-run win over KKR

IPL 2021 points table after MI vs KKR match

Orange Cap

Orange Cap list

KKR may have failed to win the match but their cricketers were placed on top of the Orange and Purple Cap list after the MI match. Opener Nitish Rana, who scored successive fifties in this IPL, is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament 137 runs in two matches, followed by Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan.

Purple Cap

Purple cap list

In the highest-wicket takers’ list, Andre Russell took the No.1 spot after claiming a five-wicket haul against MI. Russell currently has six wickets to his name in two matches. RCB seamer Harshal Patel is at No.2 with 5 wickets in 1 match. He is followed by Rahul Chahar, Pat Cummins and Chetan Sakariya.