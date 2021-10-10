IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, CSK Predicted XI against DC: Will Dhoni bring back 'Mr. IPL' to confirm ticket to the final?

Chennai Super Kings are once again in the playoffs, and this year, they face a highly-confident Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Sunday. After a forgettable season last year, Dhoni & Co became the first team to make it to the top four.

However, they didn't get the desired results towards the end of the league stage. Losing three games in a row would have forced them to look into the concerning areas. They have been in this position before and very well know how to bounce back. As far as the line-up is concerned, CSK are pretty much sorted with their combination and no surprise changes would be expected.

Here is our CSK predicted XI vs DC for Qualifier 1:

1 Faf du Plessis: 14 games, 546 runs and 3 fifties – IPL 2021 has been brilliant for Du Plessis. He is carrying great form and like previous editions, the batsman would be expected to play a mighty knock in the playoffs to ensure a ticket to the finale for CSK.

2 Ruturaj Gaikwad: Fourth on the top-scorers list with 533 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the find for CSK. But in the last few innings, he hasn’t played a satisfying knock. He needs to come up with something big, given the importance of the match.

3 Suresh Raina: Qualifier 1 is an important encounter for CSK and it’s time to get the services of their most trusted batsman. Raina was out for the last couple of games due to some fitness-related issues. Hopefully, he recovers and returns strong ahead of Robin Uthappa

4 Moeen Ali: The all-rounder from England is a vital cog in the line-up but need to back his game in tonight’s clash. He has been a match-winner for his team in the India leg and he must produce something similar to boost the confidence of his team.

5 Ambati Rayudu: CSK’s middle-order completely depends upon the performance of Ambati Rayudu. If he falls early, the team tumbles and if he stays solid, the chances of victory are high. Let’s hope for a power-packed performance tonight in Dubai.

6 MS Dhoni: ‘Thala’ Dhoni would want to ensure that if indeed this is his last IPL season as a player, he ends it in style. Batting wise, Dhoni has been a big letdown but there has been no such this with his keeping or captaincy.

7 Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja’s presence is a must for CSK if they want to confirm their place in the final. He has been in great nick and would definitely push himself to give his hundred percent, like he always does on the field.

8 Shardul Thakur: Effective with the ball, especially the slower ones and a talented batter – Shardul Thakur will be one of the players to watch out for.

9 Dwayne Bravo: It’s safe to say that Bravo is the ace in this lot who can change the face of the game at any moment. His lethal slower ones and ability to bat down the order makes him an asset to have.

10 Deepak Chahar: Dhoni's new-ball specialist Deepak Chahar has not been at his best in the last few matches. He would like to bring his A-game to the fore against DC.

11 Josh Hazlewood: The Australian tall right-arm seamer will share the pace bowling responsibilities with Deepak Chahar in the crucial face-off. Dhoni banks on him to strike with the new ball.

