DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Pant's Delhi meet Dhoni's Chennai in Playoffs, Toss at 7 PM

IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1: Rishabh Pant and his Delhi Capitals side pulled off a league double against MS Dhoni-captained Chennai Super Kings by winning their second IPL 14 meeting by 3 wickets last week. The table toppers meet second-placed CSK once again today but for a direct entry to the IPL 2021 final. The master, Dhoni, and apprentice, Pant, kickoff the Playoffs with a heavyweights clash. While the winner will play the final next, the loser will get another chance to book their ticket to the summit clash. This is a top-of-the-table clash that you do not want to miss.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON