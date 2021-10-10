IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: Rishabh Pant’s one-handed sixes against CSK set Twitter on fire - WATCH

Rishabh Pant on Sunday perfectly played the captain’s role against Chennai Super Kings as he smashed 51 not-out off just 35 deliveries in the first qualifier match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. His unbeaten knock helped Delhi Capitals set a challenging 173-run target for MS Dhoni & Co.

Pant arrived at the crease when DC were reduced to 80 for 4 in the 11th over. Opener Prithvi Shaw had just lost his wicket after playing a solid 60-run innings and the team needed someone to stand up with a responsible knock. The DC skipper took the onus on his shoulders and stitched an 83-run stand with Shimron Hetmyer for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant hit a magnificent maximum to CSK pacer Shardul Thakur that sent all the DC fans into a frenzy. In the 16th over, the 24-year-old clobbered a full-toss off Thakur over mid-wicket with a one-handed swing of the bat.

Have a look at the shot:

That wasn’t the only time when Pant unleashed his trademark shot. In the 18th over, the DC skipper hammered a full delivery from Bravo over his head. Interestingly, the shot was again played one-handed.

These two shots were enough to cause a commotion on social media as Twitterati began heaping praise on the Delhi youngster. Here are some of the reactions:

Pant hit three fours and two sixes as Delhi Capitals didn't ultimately pay the price for playing a specialist batter short as they capitalised on a blazing start provided by opener Prithvi Shaw (60 off 34 balls), who took the opposition on with seven fours and three sixes. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals scored 31 runs to get over the 170-run mark.