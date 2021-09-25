IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs DC: Stuttering RR prepare for dominant DC following a heist against Punjab

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) tend to provide fans with an immense amount of entertainment. The perception stood true during their meeting on Tuesday as the Rajasthan outfit pulled off an absolute heist, courtesy of Kartik Tyagi conceding 1 run and bagging two wickets in the 20th, to mark a winning return to the tournament. While three uncapped Indian players and two senior overseas players contributed heavily to the win, it is RR's middle-order that needs to fire against a dangerous DC side. Despite a nerve-wracking win, will skipper Samson make a few changes? Let's find out. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at RR's Predicted XI vs DC:

1) Evin Lewis: It was a debut to remember for RR's newest recruit as the swashbuckling southpaw smashed 36 off just 21 balls to give Rajasthan an electric start. A free flow of the bat and smart placement showed why Lewis is rated so highly and why he could prove to be the answer to RR's opening woes.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal: Talking about opening, this Indian youngster played an equally important hand in the opening partnership. Left-hander Jaiswal hit 49 and missed his maiden IPL 50 by a whisker. He looked disappointed with his mode of dismissal and would be raring to not only stitch another 50-run opening stand with Lewis but also find a way to convert his starts into a big score.

3) Sanju Samson: Arguably the best batsman in the line-up, the RR skipper's return did not quite go to plan. He was caught by opposition skipper KL Rahul for just 4 during the PBKS game but everyone knows the havoc he can wreak once he starts middling the ball.

4) Liam Livingstone: The English batsman is rated very highly and is currently one of the best batsmen around when it comes to the shorter formats of the game. He hit an impressive 25 in the first game, including tonking a massive six. More of the same, please, is what the RR camp would hope for against an in-form DC.

5) Mahipal Lomror: Another uncapped young gun from India who proved to be worth the selection was Lomror. He took on one of the best T20I bowlers in the world, Adil Rashid, and smashed him to all parts of the ground for his 17-ball 43. He's got some serious talent there.

6) Riyan Parag: He's a handy all-rounder and a gun fielder who is waiting to find one moment of brilliance to fire. He has won matches for RR in the past and even though he looked off-colour in the first outing of IPL Phase II, he continues to remain an important member of the side in all three departments.

7) Rahul Tewatia: Like Parag, Tewatia is another RR player who is due. And just like Parag, he has also won his franchise a few games in the past. The all-rounder picked the important wicket of Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday and would hope to do more damage against DC.

8) Chris Morris: 5 runs with the bat and 0/47 in his 4 overs. The most expensive player in the history of the IPL had a torrid day at the office against PBKS with Samson is likely to stick to him as one bad outing does not change the fact he is a quality all-rounder who is still the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 with 14 wickets.

9) Chetan Sakariya: He provided the initial breakthrough by sending KL Rahul packing on 49. Had it not been for his wicket, Rahul and Mayank could have steered Punjab Kings to a victory. The left-arm quick continues to remain an important part of the side.

10) Kartik Tyagi: It will be hard to keep out this Indian speedster after his, 'Player of the Match winning', last-over heroics against Punjab. He only conceded 1 run and bagged two wickets to see shine in RR's thrilling two-run win. An over so good that even Jasprit Bumrah was impressed.

11) Mustafizur Rahman: All the love and praise being showered on Tyagi and his last over have pushed Rahman' spectacular 19th over under the rug. He came on to bowl the 19th when PBKS needed 8 runs off 12 balls. He only conceded four singles to give Kartik something to work with. His variations and cutters have a special fan base of their own.

RR's predicted playing XI vs DC: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman