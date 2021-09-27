IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs SRH: With RR desperate for a win, Samson could turn to the overseas big guns

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a heist against Punjab Kings (PBKS) but were outplayed by a rampant Delhi Capitals (DC) unit in the previous game. From here on, every game is a virtually do-or-die contest for the inaugural champions. Skipper Sanju Samson made some rather strange changes to his playing XI against DC but with a battered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team awaiting them, he could use this opportunity to turn back to his usual suspects and strengthen their chances of securing the much-needed two points

Here's a look at our RR's Predicted XI against SRH:

1) Evin Lewis: The official statement by RR stated that Lewis was "unavailable for selection" after a memorable debut, wherein he smashed 35 off 21 balls to give his team an electric start against Punjab Kings. Since RR's experiment of promoting Liam Livingstone to the top didn't quite work against DC, Lewis could return to his preferred position if he is available for selection. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal: Talking about opening, RR look more or less settled on Jaiswal for the second opening slot. He scored 49 in the first game back but fell on 5 against DC. But RR are back in Dubai, the venue of their game against Punjab. Jaiswal could once again prove to be handy.

3) Sanju Samson (C/WK): With an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls, Samson turned out to be RR's lone warrior in the chase. His return to big scores is a good sign for the team and the Kerala batsman would look to carry it into the SRH clash.

4) Mahipal Lomror: Lomror's explosive 43 against Punjab took everyone by surprise. Even though he could only manage 19 in the previous game, RR would continue to bank on him for a blistering knock in that otherwise porous middle-order.

5) Glenn Phillips/Liam Livingstone: The second change that Samson could make would be to bring in Glenn Phillips in place of Liam Livingstone. With Lewi's inclusion, Miller would have to sit out and Liam too could be benched if Samson is feeling audacious enough to replace one of the best batsmen T20 batsmen in world cricket currently. Phillips is equally explosive.

6) Riyan Parag: He's yet to live up to his potential but Dubai has been a happy hunting ground for him. IPL is a tournament that goes by quickly and teams cannot afford to give one player too many chances. If Parag doesn't fire on Monday, he could be made to sit out for the remainder of RR's matches.

7) Chris Morris: The South African all-rounder was replaced by comptatriot Tabraiz Shamsi as he was also "unavailable for selection". Both Morris, against PBKS, and Shamsi, against DC, had poor starts to the second phase of IPL. However, going byu Dubai's surface, Morris could be preferred if he is available for selection.

8) Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia was back among the wickets against DC. He was also economical in his three-over spell with figures of 1/17. While he needs to maintain that, he also needs to get going with the bat.

9) Kartik Tyagi: RR's last-over hero against PBKS would be eager to return to the saem venue and produce similar magic, but this time against SRH

10) Mustafizur Rahman: He did not conceded a single boundary in his four-over spell of 2/22. The kind of form the Bangladesh bowler has been in, there is no way Samson would sit him out unless it's because of an injury.

11) Chetan Sakariya: The Gujarat left-arm pacer seems to be learning about variations a fair bit from "The Fizz". He also picked up two wickets in the previous game and would look to add to his tally on Monday.

RR's Predicted XI vs SRH: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips/Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya