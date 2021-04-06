IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals - Team profile and full squad

Rajasthan Royals have a bunch of impact players in their team but they have been disappointing in their performances over the past couple of seasons. Gone are the days when the Royals doled out modest sums to create a fighting unit, who were the underdogs of the league. Rajasthan Royals have been one of the biggest spenders over the past three seasons but they are yet to hit gold.

The franchise took a huge call by letting go of Steve Smith and appointed the mercurial Sanju Samson as captain. The wicket-keeper batsman will have the support of senior England pros Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes and a bunch of hungry Indian youngsters.

Royals would hope that they can deal with the absence of their star paceman Jofra Archer in the first half of the tournament and also hope for new recruit Chris Morris to produce a great season.

Here is the full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.

Strengths

Several Match-Winners with bat

Besides captain Sanju Samson, there are Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler alongside the allrounders like Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer (to miss start of season). All of them have proved that they can win match on their own. They also have promising batsmen like Riyan Parag and the experienced David Miller too.

Weakness

No finger spinner

In their spin department, they have Mayank Markande, KC Cariappa, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia. However, all of them are wrist spinner and they do not have any finger spinner, who have a history of playing crucial role in every team in the IPL.

Opportunity

Young Pace attack

RR have got some quality young pacers like Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya and Akash Singh. Not only these pacers but it will also be an opportunity for RR as well on how well they use these young pacers throughout the season. Also, Chetan Sakariya is a left-arm pacer and adds variety to the attack.

Threats

Avoid repeating the same mistake

In the last few seasons of IPL, RR have made their team over reliant on their foreign players. This time, they have a squad that need not be over reliant on overseas players and instead exploit their Indian contingent.















