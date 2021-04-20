4 catches, 2 wickets: Ravindra Jadeja's meme-worthy celebrations after CSK's win over RR set Twitter on fire - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja set Twitter on fire with his unique celebrations during MS Dhoni-led CSK's 45-run win over Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Monday. Jadeja made his presence felt throughout the IPL 2021 match, with the ball, as well as on the field.

In the 12th over, Jadeja picked up crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube when they were building a partnership during the 189-run chase.

In the match, he also picked up four catches -- as he helped his tam in getting rid of Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, and Jaydev Unadkat.





After taking Unadkat's catch, a delighted Jadeja signaled 'four' with his hands, and then imitated a phone call sign.

While commentators and fans continue to ponder to whom Jadeja was calling during his celebrations (or from whom he was receiving a call), his celebrations took Twitter by storm.

Here are some hilarious reactions on Twitter:





Nibbi ke ghar ke niche khade hoke

Nibbe : pic.twitter.com/lMApWvnUDS — Mask (@lolwa_op) April 19, 2021

Sir jadeja bol chuke 4th trophy aane wali hai dosto 💛 pic.twitter.com/1HDMrOEe8n — Kamina (@bittu7664) April 19, 2021

Boys after doing 1 pull-up at the gym in front of a girl pic.twitter.com/iFXz6j02gB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2021

Jadeja is like an SBI ATM. He is everywhere — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2021

71% of earth is covered by water and the rest is covered by Sir Ravindra Jadeja. #csk pic.twitter.com/EFFHCtL9fO — Jayanth (@itsJayanth_) April 19, 2021

CSK, who are now on a two-match winning streak, will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.