IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs CSK: Virat Kohli tempted to play latest recruit Tim David, but at whose expense?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game of the second phase of IPL 2021. Placed third on the points-table, Virat Kohli would not be too bogged down as his team is still pretty much in the race for the Playoffs. However, before things threaten to go awry, RCB would want to get back to winning ways, but it will not be easy against the rampant Chennai Super Kings, who are on a bit of a roll themselves. The last time these two teams met in the IPL, CSK steamrolled RCB by 69 runs in Mumbai and Kohli and Co. would be eager to get a win in the return game.

Having said that, RCB may have to tinker a little with their Playing XI. Their four overseas players in Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson pretty much pick themselves, and the most recent Wanindu Hasaranga. But with six more games left in the group stage, RCB would be aware that they have a T20 behemoth in Tim David waiting in the wings. David's stature is such that keeping him out of the XI will be taken as a gamble. So whether Kohli will be tempted to give the Australian batsman a go remains to be seen. If he does, who missed out is another conundrum RCB will face. Keeping that in mind, we look at the 11 players RCB might go ahead with.

1. Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal slammed the first century of IPL 2021. But the thing is that his knock came back in May and a lot has happened since. He was RCB's top scorer in the last game where the team was bundled out of 92. Surely, 22 is not the kind of number the RCB opener would like against his name.

2. Virat Kohli (Captain): In his last season as RCB captain, Kohli would want to get a couple of impactful scores before it is too late. And what better occasion than facing the mighty CSK, facing his mentor and once captain MS Dhoni to make a statement.

3. KS Bharat (WK): Making his debut in the previous game, KS Bharat showed intent during his 19-ball 16. Surely, the wicketkeeper batsman will be given another chance to prove himself, otherwise it would be too unfair on the 27-year-old.

4. Glenn Maxwell: The 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell looked horribly out of it during his short stay, and expectedly so. Like most of his teammates, lack of game time was visible during Maxwell's innings. Having already struck a couple of fifties in the season, the Australian batsman would look to build on it.

5. AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers getting bowled for a golden duck is not a new sight. His nought against KKR the other night was his sixth first-ball duck in the IPL. Mr. 360 hasn't played any cricket since the IPL was suspended in May, so it would obviously be a challenge, but de Villiers is the type of candidate who has never used lack of match practice as an excuse.

6. Kyle Jamieson: The tall New Zealand all-rounder had a rather quiet outing against KKR, scoring just 4 and not having much to defend with the ball. Expect him to generate some pace and trouble CSK's top order like Mumbai Indians did the other night.

7. Tim David: Tim David needs to be brought into the mix without wasting much time. For those asking why, just look at his numbers in The Hundred and other tournaments before this and you will have the answer; although sending him higher than 7 would definitely be something RCB would want to think about.

8. Sachin Baby: Domestic veteran Sachin Baby had a tough time against KKR, scoring 7 off 17. He would need to score quicker if he hopes to keep his place in the team safe.

9. Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel is still the leading wicket-taker of the season with 17 scalps. He may have gone wicketless against KKR but RCB weren't defending much in the first place. More on offer from the right-arm quick.

10. Mohammed Siraj: Despite the UAE pitches being nothing like the ones in England, Mohammed Siraj did generate pace. He bowled only two overs but expect that to change against the powerful CSK, who boast of a strong batting line-up.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner picked up the only KKR wicket to fall. Easily India’s best leg-spinner in T20 cricket, Chahal would be itching to put up a show in the IPL and prove the selectors wrong about their decision of leaving him out of India's T20 World Cup squad.