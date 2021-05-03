IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Virat Kohli may recall Washington Sundar after loss against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore's first meet against Kolkata Knight Riders this season saw one of the best games of IPL 2021, courtesy of a fantastic showing from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. A fantastic contest could be on the cards once again but after loss to Punjab Kings, a few changes could be on the cards.

Here is RCB’s predicted XI against KKR:

Virat Kohli (c): The RCB captain has not been among the runs in the past few games and now the conversation is starting whether he should continue to change.

Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal has been superb in this series and had a rare miss against PBKS. He will be eager to fire against KKR.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has missed out in the past couple of games and he will look to make up for it on Monday.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers has proven to be the key for RCB this season with the bat and he can turn the game around at any moment.

Sachin Baby: Rajat Patidar's poor run with the bat so far may prompt Kohli to give a chance to Sachin Baby.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar is yet to showcase his all-around qualities. However, he deserves another chance to prove his worth and will replace Shahbaz Ahmed.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams was tremendous with the ball, but he can surely pitch in more with the bat.

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson is expensive but he also takes wickets at regular intervals. Till he keep on taking wickets, he fits in the XI.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been the best bowler for RCB this season and he would hope to do the same against KKR.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal know the art of unsettling partnerships. He continues to be in the playing XI for tonight’s face-off.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been one of the many finds of this season and he also showed he can hit a few sixes against Punjab Kings.

RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chaha

