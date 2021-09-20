IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Virat Kohli hand debut to Wanindu Hasaranga?

Royal Challengers Bangalore were one of the favourites to win the Indian Premier League 2021 title with the form they were displaying in April and May. But the break in between may have hampered RCB's momentum. The fact that RCB had to make at least four replacements in the squad before the UAE leg further poses a challenge for Virat Kohli's team.

Here is a look at RCB's predicted XI against KKR:

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal was the find of IPL 2020, and now returning to the same venue, the left-hander will hope to perform in the same vein of form he did last season.

Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli, who has announced that he will be stepping down as India T20 captain after T20 World Cup has a lot to prove. Don't be surprised if Kohli scores a century in IPL 2021.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar struggled in the first few games, but found his form before the IPL 2021 was suspended. He has cemented his no. 3 position in the team.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell was superb for RCB in the first phase, and he would hope to continue to contribute for the team in the UAE. He would also hope to overcome the horrors of IPL 2020 at the same venue.

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers will be the floater of RCB's batting order and will come to bat depending on the situation. He is a match winner on any given day.

Shahbaz Ahmad: Shahbaz Ahmed is yet to make a mark in IPL, but the UAE could be the perfect venue for him to make a statement.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga grabbed the headlines in the T20I series against India last month and he has now found himself in the same team as Virat Kohli. He is likely to make his RCB debut.

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson has been a rising star for New Zealand, and he will be key pacer for RCB.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel impressed in the India leg of IPL 2021, but can he replicate the same in the UAE?

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj will be eager to make a statement after being snubbed from India's T20 World Cup squad. IPL 2021 in the UAE is a big opportunity for Siraj.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal will be eager to get back to form for RCB, especially after not being named in the T20 World Cup squad. He has already stated that he will be focusing on the IPL to help his team win the title this year.

RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal