IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs SRH: Virat Kohli likely to make change to accommodate opener Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore will go into their second Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match riding high on confidence. After beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener, RCB will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 6 of IPL 2021.

The Virat Kohli-led side pipped MI by two wickets in a last-ball thriller. They saw some exceptional performances in Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul, first-ever against the Mumbai franchise, and a late blitz by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers. De Villiers smashed 48 off just 27 balls to take the Bangalore outfit to the cusp of victory. New recruits Glenn Maxwell (39 runs) and Kyle Jamieson (1/27 in overs) also made valuable contributions. With SRH losing their first encounter to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB will have their tale up on Wednesday.

While their first playing XI didn't throw up any problems, they are likely to make one change to bring in their first-choice opener. Let's see who could that be through their predicted playing XI against SRH:

1) Devdutt Padikkal: RCB are most likely to bring in their preferred opener Devdutt Padikkal. The Karnataka batsman tested positive ahead of IPL 2021 and missed the first game due to quarantine protocols. The stylish left-hander, who smashed 473 runs in IPL 2020, has now recovered and is ready to go, which means Rajat Patidar will have to make way.

2) Virat Kohli: Skipper Virat Kohli looked promising in his 29-ball 33 and played some delightful strokes to keep the scoreboard ticking. In the previous game, he opened with Washington Sundar but the latter is likely to drop down the order with the return of Padikkal.

3) Glenn Maxwell: RCB's ₹14.25 crore buy has a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders. Star Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, after having subdued IPL seasons in the recent past, will look to prove his mettle once again. He looked solid in his 28-ball innings, where he scored 39 runs, hit three fours, and smashed two typical Maxwell sixes. If he comes good, he can decimate any opposition.

4) AB de Villiers: Maxwell's partner in crime in that lethal middle-order will be "Mr. 360", AB de Villiers. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman scored a match-winning 48 in the first game and will continue to keep wickets in the tournament. He is an extremely important cog of the RCB line-up and it's well-established that he is a pure match-winner.

5) Shahbaz Ahmed: The youngster didn't contribute much in the first game but is expected to retain his spot at least for one more game. Kohli has often shown faith in youngsters in the past and Ahmed is a promising all-rounder.

6) Dan Christian: Australian veteran Dan Christian returned to RCB after eight years. The right-hander is a powerful hitter of the ball who is known for his exploits towards the end of the innings. He's a useful bowler too and has the potential to get his team crucial breakthroughs. He is likely to retain his spot as well.

7) Washington Sundar: He may not have clicked at the top in the first game but that doesn't mean he can be taken lightly. RCB's spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar is known for his economical spells and is most effective in the powerplay. Though Kohli didn't use him in the first six overs in the first game, we could see Sundar coming on a lot earlier on Wednesday. The southpaw is a proper batsman and can also play the role of an anchor.

8) Kyle Jamieson: Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson had an impressive IPL debut against MI. The pacer returned with figures of 1/27 in his four overs, including a tight over at the death. He is a handy batsman who can get his team a few runs with a couple of lusty blows.

9) Harshal Patel: The star of the first match Harshal Patel may have done more than just becoming the first bowler to take a fifer against the mighty MI. He could have potentially emerged as an answer to RCB's death-over bowling woes, according to skipper Kohli. Patel conceded just one run in the last over, which saw four wickets fall; three to his name and one run-out. Expect him to put in another good shift against SRH.

10) Mohammed Siraj: India pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled an economical spell of 0/22 in his four overs. The Hyderabad pacer has come a long way from the previous season and looks even more dangerous charging in now. He will share the white-ball duties with Patel and Jamieson.

11) Yuzvendra Chahal: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may have seen to hit a bad patch of form. He was uninspirational in the T20I series against England and was even dropped for the fifth T20. He didn't feature in the ODI series and in his first game of the IPL season, he gave away 41 runs in 4 overs without picking up a wicket. Despite his unimpressive run, Kohli is likely to persist with ninth-most successful bowler in the history of the competition.

RCB Predicted XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

