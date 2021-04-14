SRH vs RCB Preview, IPL 2021: Kohli's settled unit look for second win on trot against Sunrisers

Sunrisers Hyderabad will go into the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Wednesday, looking to register their first win of the tournament, having lost a close opening encounter to Kolkata Knight Riders. While RCB might have chased and won against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, it was SRH, who looked like the better chasers despite losing the match.

David Warner is not the same force that he used to be and this could be the season when that comes through even in the IPL as he has struggled for runs in international cricket too. In such a scenario the role of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey becomes crucial as they will have to lead the batting unit as they did in the chase against KKR. Bairstow batting down the order isn't that bad an option too as Wriddhiman Saha's best chance of getting runs is when the field restrictions are on.

The Chennai pitch will ensure both Nabi and Rashid Khan continue to play in the XI. But the bowling department is a worry for Warner's team. Bhuvneshwar and Sandeep both went for over 11 runs against KKR while Vijay Shankar's only over went for 14. Natarajan was just a shade better, conceding at a rate of 9.25. The one thing that RCB have is a very good batting line-up and with Devdutt Padikkal returning to join the likes of Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell, who all got runs in the opening game, the signs are ominous for SRH.

Perhaps the addition of an Indian spinner can be looked into. Abdul Samad's big-hitting prowess will ensure he stays on in the XI as the preferred finisher.

RCB don't need to make any changes as they have a winning combination in place. Padikkal's return would mean Rajast Patidar will sit the match out in all probabilities. The bowling looked good with Kyle Jamieson impressing on his IPL debut. RCB though would expect more from their fourth overseas player Dan Christian with both bat and ball.

The other think Kohli can do is to go for Sundar in the powerplay rather than opting for the leg spinner Chahal, who is better suited to bowl in the middle overs.

It is a match between two teams who have a strong line-up and will be looking to make a statement in their second outing.