RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Kohli's Bangalore eye return to winning ways against Dhoni's dangerous-looking Chennai

Use IPL 2021 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja singlehandedly took the Royal Challengers apart the last time these teams met. He smashed 62 off 28 balls and then bagged 3/13 in the second innings to guide the Chennai Super Kings to a dominating 69-run win at the Wankhede Stadium. A few months later, “Thala” MS Dhoni will lead his team once again against Virat Kohli's RCB but this time at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. When two teams laced with big hitters square off on a relatively small ground, one can expect nothing but absolute carnage. It's time to bring on the second “Southern Derby” of IPL 14.