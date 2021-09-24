RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Kohli's Bangalore eye return to winning ways against Dhoni's dangerous-looking Chennai
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs CSK Latest Match updates: Two of India's best captains meet once again in the Indian Premier League as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings takes on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Banglore in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.
Use IPL 2021 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja singlehandedly took the Royal Challengers apart the last time these teams met. He smashed 62 off 28 balls and then bagged 3/13 in the second innings to guide the Chennai Super Kings to a dominating 69-run win at the Wankhede Stadium. A few months later, “Thala” MS Dhoni will lead his team once again against Virat Kohli's RCB but this time at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. When two teams laced with big hitters square off on a relatively small ground, one can expect nothing but absolute carnage. It's time to bring on the second “Southern Derby” of IPL 14.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 06:30 PM
RCB Vs CSK: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 06:25 PM
IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK Live: Understanding Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be playing his 50th T20 match.
He started his T20 career in 2017 and has amassed 1460 runs in the format.
Gaikwad had his best year in terms of average in 2020 but had a bumpy start in IPL 2021.
By now, Gaikwad has played in 3 different countries in his T20 journey.
However, in UAE he has been excellent with his willow. He has also hit 4 fifties in UAE and all 4 of them have come in wins.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 06:20 PM
NO.3 the main problem for RCB
RCB’s top-order (1-3) has been quite inconsistent in this edition of IPL with an average of 25.62.
RCB top-order have hit only 17 sixes – fewest among all teams in IPL 2021.
Moreover, RCB has used 6 different players at the top-order (1-3) in IPL 2021.
Kohli-Padikkal have scored 420 runs at an average of 32.31 with the SR of 133.33.
While others have amassed only 118 runs at an average of 14.75 with the SR of 100.
This indicates RCB’s number 3 batters are not able to complement the start provided by the openers.
In IPL 2021 so far, RCB’s number 3 has been averaging 15.43 – thelowest for the team in a single IPL along with their SR of 105.88.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 06:13 PM
IPL 2021 35th Match RCB vs CSK: Tim David to make his debut?
It will be interesting to see whether RCB hand Tim David a debut today.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 06:12 PM
Ambati Rayudu looks all set for a return following an injury scare
36 but still looking as dangerous as ever, is Ambati Rayudu.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 06:03 PM
RCB vs CSK: In last 5 games
Chennai Super Kings not only dominate the overall head-to-head but also the recent H2H battle
CSK won by 69 runs (IPL 2021, Match 19)
CSK won by 8 wickets(IPL 2020, Match 44)
RCB won by 37 runs (IPL 2021, Match 25)
RCB won by 1 run (IPL 2019, Match 39)
CSK won by 7 wickets (IPL 2019, Match 1)
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 06:00 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: CSK for guide
In the last 5 matches, Chennai Super Kings have won 4 matches and lost just 1
vs MI: won by 20 runs
vs MI: lost by 4 wickets
vs SRH: win by 7 wickets
vs RCB: won by 69 runs
vs KKR: won by 18 runs
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:54 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: RCB for guide
In the last 5 matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 2 and lost 3 matches
vs KKR: lost by 9 wickets
vs PBKS: lost by 34 runs
vs DC: won by 1 run
vs CSK: lost by 69 runs
vs RR: won by 10 wickets
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:48 PM
RCB vs CSK Live Score: Can Kohli prevent Dhoni's encore?
The last time these two teams met, there was one man who tore the entire opposition apart. Enter “Sir” Ravindra Jadeja. The Saurashtra all-rounder smashed 62 off just 28 balls, including scoring 37 runs off Harshal Patel's final over, to guide his side to 191-4. In the second innings, “Jaddu” returned with figures of 3/13 in four overs to help CSK restrict RCB to 122/9 in 20 overs and seal a 69-run win.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:44 PM
MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli
RCB vs CSK means Dhoni vs Kohli. Not only is their captaincy in focus, their batting is also looked at with very keen eyes. While the latter has scored 203 runs in 8 matches so far in IPL 2021, Dhoni has only scored 40 runs in eight innings. That's not it. Kohli scored 5 in the previous game, while Dhoni could only manage 3. They both are now long due.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:39 PM
IPL 2021: Where do RCB and CSK stand in the points table
Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore are currently placed in the top half of the table.
CSK- 2nd position (P-8 | W-6 | L-2 | Points-12)
RCB- 3rd position (P-8 | W-5 | L-3 | Points-10)
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:35 PM
RCB vs CSK: Head-to-Head contests
The fans have been treated to the “Southern Derby” 27 times in the tournament so far. And as it stands, it's the Kings from Chennai that dominate the head-to-head battle with 17 wins as opposed to Bangalore's 9.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 04:31 PM
IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 36 of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Every meeting between the two Indian Premier League giants proves to be nothing short of a belter as the “Southern Derby” tends to live up to its billing. Moreover, this encounter involves two of India's best captains in MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. They were very good friends in the Indian team and continue to remain that way off the field but they leave no stone unturned whenever they lock horns with each other. CSK thrashed RCB in their previous meeting during IPL 2021 and knowing Kohli's mindset and passion for the game, he would be more than eager to settle the score today. So, lock yourselves in, folks! This is not a game you'd want to miss!