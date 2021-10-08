RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 Match Today: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals
IPL 2021 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: For the first time in history, two matches of IPL are being played at the same time. While both matches hold little significance to the points table at this stage, it is a chance for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to pick a win and gain a mental edge before the playoffs. Who will come out on top in this all-important affair?
Oct 08, 2021 05:31 PM IST
RCB vs DC: Head to Head
Matches: 26
Won: RCB-16, DC- 10
HS (RCB) vs DC: 215
LS (RCB) vs DC: 2
HS (DC) vs RCB: 196
LS (DC) vs RCB: 95
Oct 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live updates on the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 contest. RCB have to win by a huge margin to climb over CSK and reach 2nd spot.
