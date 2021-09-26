Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Harshal Patel becomes third RCB player to take a hat-trick in IPL
cricket

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Harshal Patel becomes third RCB player to take a hat-trick in IPL

This is the first hat-trick of the season. Harshal also became the third RCB bowler to take a hat-trick in IPL, with Praveen Kumar and Samuel Badree being the first two to do so.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Harshal Patel celebrates with Virat Kohli.(IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel took a hat-trick against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter in Dubai. The moment occurred in the 17th over of MI innings, who started off well in the 166-run chase, but then kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

RCB captain handed the ball to Harshal in the 17th over, and on the first ball itself, he dismissed Hardik Pandya. The MI allrounder flung his bat on a slow one, but mistimed his shot, and Kohli took an easy catch.

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI - LIVE!

On the next ball, Harshal tricked Kieron Pollard with another slow delivery and the West Indies bowler had to return to the hut. Harshal completed his hat-trick by dismissing Rahul Chahar LBW on the first ball for a golden duck.

This is the first hat-trick of the season. Harshal also became the third RCB bowler to take a hat-trick in IPL, with Praveen Kumar and Samuel Badree being the first two to do so.

RELATED STORIES

Harshal finished the match with figures of 4/17 as RCB bowled out MI for 111. This is the first time Bangalore had bowled out Mumbai Indians in the IPL. RCB also ended their losing streak in UAE - which stood at 7 consecutive games before this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yastika Bhatia shakes off stressful Baroda phase to shine for India

Jadeja has improved his batting under pressure: Balaji

Bumrah removes Maxwell, ABD as MI give just 9 runs in last 2 overs

‘It’s enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win’: MS Dhoni
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP