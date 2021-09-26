Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to achieve rare milestone in T20 cricket
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to achieve rare milestone in T20 cricket

Doing so, Kohli became the first Indian batsman to breach the 10,000-run mark across T20s. He needed 13 runs to achieve the feat before the start of the match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli.(RCB/Twitter)

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, on Sunday added a huge feather to his cap during their Indian Premier League 2021 clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Kohli, who opened the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal reached his individual score of 16* in the 4th over. Kohli smashed MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a four and a six to reach the mark. 

Overall, he is the fifth batsman in the world to get to 10,000 T20 runs. Having turned up for India (in T20Is), Delhi (in domestic cricket), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (in the IPL), Kohli has scored now scored 10,000* runs in 314 matches.

Chris Gayle (14,275), Kieron Pollard (11,195), Shoaib Malik (10,808), and David Warner (10,019) are the only other four batsmen who have reached the mark in T20s.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against RCB. Bith the teams have lost their two games so far in the IPL 2021 second phase which is being played in the UAE.

